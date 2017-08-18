Chappelle-Nadal says she would apologize to Trump face-to-face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal told Fox 2/News11 she would apologize to President Donald Trump, but vowed to fight to hold onto her legislative seat, even after Lt. Governor Mike Parson pledged to have her expelled from the senate.

Chappelle-Nadal said she had great remorse for a post on her private Facebook account in which she said she hoped President Trump would be assassinated.

In spite of all the calls for her go, including those from leaders in her own Democratic Party like Congressman Lacy Clay and U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, Chappelle-Nadal said she would not step down.

“Yes, I am going to fight. I represent a district that is challenged with so much,” she said.

Chappelle-Nadal represents University City and north St. Louis County, including Ferguson and Bridgeton.

She said a supporter had started a website for those backing her refusal to resign, www.istandwithmaria.com.

The site claims there’s a huge difference between saying you hope President Trump is assassinated and actually calling for his assassination. About 150 people signed on in support within 90 minutes of the site being launched, she said.

Supporters from St. Louis from across the country have been posting on Twitter.

“Please do not resign,” one woman posted with a photo of her and Chappelle-Nadal. “Ferguson & America needs you,” the post continued.

Chappelle-Nadal met with the Secret Service about her Facebook post. She said she wanted to set the record straight to them, to the president, and to everyone else.

“I was very open with (the Secret Service) and I let them know I have no intent of causing harm to anyone, especially the President…I would say that I apologize to him directly if I was face-to-face with him … I have so much remorse for the statement I put up on Facebook. I should not have done it. It was the wrong thing to do. It was stupid…,” she said. “What I was really referring to is the pain and the hurt that residents in St. Louis and more than St. Louis but throughout this country are feeling because of police brutality and the white supremacy… (President Trump’s) support of white supremacists, the KKK, and Nazis – that was the straw.”

Her main focus was protecting the health of her constituents living near the West Lake and Bridgeton landfills, given the ongoing environmental crisis with buried nuclear waste and smoldering underground fire burning nearby, she said.

Chappelle-Nadal hoped that fight would be her legacy and this controversy. She pointed out that 2018 would be her last year in the Missouri Senate anyway because of term limits.