ST. LOUIS – 7-Eleven franchise owner John Gallagher expects to see a busy weekend at his store because of a special promotion.

“I’ve had people with pots and pans,” Gallagher said. “I’ve had people with fishbowls, with vases.”

And those are just the citizens wanting Slurpees Friday and Saturday on Bring Your Own Cup Day.

“From 11 until 7. And the rules of the game are that you bring your own cup and if it can fit in this (10-inch) hole, then you can fill it up with Slurpee,” Gallagher said.