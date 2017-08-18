× Belleville man charged with possession of child pornography

BELLEVILLE, IL – A Belleville man has been charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of child pornography. Belleville Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say Brenden Wilson of was found in possession of multiple videos and images of child pornography.

Wilson, 20, was charged with 5 counts of Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography – Victim Under 13 Years Old, and 5 counts of Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography – Victim Under18 Years Old. Both are Class 2 Felonies. Bond was set at $50,000.

Charges were filed Thursday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. At this time, there are no other known victims. Parents are encouraged to speak to their children to determine if they had any contact with Wilson and report any suspicions to their local police.