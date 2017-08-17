St. Clair landowner invites total eclipse enthusiasts to three-day festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR, Mo. - The stage is set for one of the biggest solar eclipse celebrations.

Last minute preparations were underway Thursday for the Darkening of the Sun Festival in St. Clair.

"Our family got together and said, 'Hey we're having an eclipse right through the middle of our farm property," said William Buell, who owns Hawk Arrow Springs, a 200-acre land where the festival will be taking place. "And my son says, 'Hey, can we get some music together?' And we got with an event coordinator and it just blossomed into a full-fledged celebration of the total solar eclipse."

Buell said with correct the permits in hand, he hired a production company and within five months, his plan for a solar eclipse festival came to life.

"We've got some really solid line up of local bands from St. Louis and the entire region," said event producer Eric Noble. "We've got some national headliners as far as Hawaii and people who play all over the world."

Buell said that the festival is not just a big party.l as a portion of the proceeds will be donated A portion of proceeds from Darkening of the Sun will go to the Northern Cherokee Nation and the Covering House and Black Hills Unity.

For ticket and parking information, visit http://bit.ly/2v6ZK5N