Police remind public to be aware of ATM skimming devices

DES PERES, Mo. - Police credit an alert customer for reporting trouble at a bank ATM in west St. Louis County. As it turns out, someone had placed a skimming device on the machine.

This case is among the latest in the St. Louis area, a sign that ATM skimmers can appear frequently – and anywhere.

“This is statewide. This is nationwide. It could be anybody in another state. It could be people from out of the country,” Des Peres Dept. of Public Safety Det. Trent Koppel said.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling up to the ATM and leaving on an early Saturday morning.

Police believe he is connected to the placement of other ATM skimming devices in the area.

Skimming devices have been found at a variety of locations in the metro area. Recently, Creve Coeur Police reported that a similar device was discovered at a bank ATM.

Koppel said the vast majority of ATMs are safe to use. But added that the public should be careful.

“The banks put a lot of safeguards in place,” she said. “But what you might want to look for is any loose fronts. With our particular case, when the account holder put in their card, it didn’t go in. There was not a smooth transaction into the machine. They recognized that as a problem.”