Ferguson Florissant Superintendent arrested on warrant from North Carolina

FLORISSANT, Mo. - The school year is off to a rocky start at the Ferguson-Florissant School District. It's the second week and Superintendent Joseph Davis was arrested on a warrant from North Carolina for fraud and illegal use of a credit card.

After learning of the arrest, district officials called a special closed session school board meeting, Thursday to discuss how to move forward.

According to district officials, the accusations come from the school district Davis worked at previously in Washington County, North Carolina.

Davis started as superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District in July 2015. According to the district's director of communications, Kevin Hampton, similar accusations against Davis surfaced in January of 2016 but were cleared up. That's why school officials are working to learn all the facts before jumping to conclusions.

Hampton said they are not concerned that Davis misused Ferguson-Florissant school funds because they have controls and safe guards in place to monitor spending of all employees throughout the district and Davis does not have a school issued credit card.

Davis was not at school on Thursday and its not clear when or if he will return.

Hampton said Davis is "eager to see his day in court and to put all this behind him."