Carjacking suspect charged in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff's Office charged a Florissant man after a Godfrey woman was carjacked at gunpoint in her garage. Police believe the crime could be connected to a similar carjacking.

Investigators said 18-year-old Toreyan Moore and a 17-year-old threatened to shoot the woman inside her garage Sunday night if she didn't surrender her car keys. Police are also checking to see if the pair did the same thing in June.

"A female was pulling her car into her garage. She exited her vehicle and was confronted by two black males armed with handguns. They forced her away from the vehicle. She did the right thing and complied," said Sheriff John Lakin.

Thursday afternoon, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and the sheriff announced Moore had been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.

"This is a very alarming case where a person is returning to their home and is confronted by two armed suspects with guns pointed at her and her vehicle taken," Lakin said.

On Monday around 4:00 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the victim’s vehicle after it was involved in a traffic accident near Interstate 55 and Reavis Barracks Road in south St. Louis. Police allege Moore and the other male reportedly fled from the vehicle after the crash.

Moore also faces charges in an unrelated robbery that occurred in Florissant hours before his arrest. No one was hurt in any of the carjackings or that robbery.