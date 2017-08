Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A carjacker quickly abandoned the car he stole after being unable to drive a stick shift. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, an Imo's Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in south St. Louis.

When he realized the car was a stick shift, he demanded the driver show him how start the vehicle. After driving about a mile, the suspect abandoned the car in the middle of the street.

The pizza delivery driver was able to get his vehicle back.