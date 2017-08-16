× Webster Groves police investigate credit union robbery

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Webster Groves police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed a credit union Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Andrew Miller, a police spokesman, the robbery took place just after 9:20 a.m. at Arsenal Credit Union in the 8600 block of Watson Road.

Miller said the suspect walked into the credit union, approached the customer service counter, and demanded cash. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area.

While the suspect didn’t display a weapon, a nearby school was placed on temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure, Miller said.

The suspect was described as an African-American man, approximately 25 years of age, standing 5’11” or 6’ tall, with a thin face and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with horizontal stripes under a yellow safety-style vest, a grey baseball cap, light-colored pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.