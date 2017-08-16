Teachers in St. Louis area frustrated over unsolved ID theft cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO - Local teachers are demanding answers in an ID theft case that affects hundreds of victims in the St. Louis area.

As Fox 2 reported last week, current and former educators in the St. Louis area recently learned someone used their personal information to access their retirement accounts online.

No funds were stolen, but the ID theft continues to create headaches for local authorities and the alleged victims.

“That was just the beginning,” Ballwin resident Linda Cantrell said. Cantrell is a former employee with the Special School District in St. Louis County.

Cantrell was among those individuals who learned her ID was used to access the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri (PSRS/PEERS) in mid-July.

“My personal identity, that I worked hard to created, and worked hard to earn my dollars,” she said.

Around the same time, someone also changed her mailing address through the United States Postal Service.

More than 125,000 active members belong to PSRS/PEERS, and nearly 90,000 retirees and beneficiaries, according to information listed on the organization’s website.

It is unclear how names were selected, how confidential information was obtained, and why most of the victims happen to work or live in the St. Louis area.

Glendale reported a case of identity theft involving the same retirement pension program. That victim also reported that someone fraudulently changed her mailing address.