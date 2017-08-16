Suspect in custody in Collinsville convenience store shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – One man was arrested after a cold-blooded shooting Tuesday evening at a convenience store in Collinsville.

Collinsville police said officers found enough evidence to make an arrest in the case.

“I was shocked; I didn’t know what was going on,” said the victim’s father.

The man said he was awakened in the middle of the night to learn his 36-year-old son had been wounded at a Collinsville convenience store where he was a clerk. It’s located not far from the famous catsup bottle.

“I don’t know what to think in today’s society, the way things are,” the victim’s father said.

Police said the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. when an African-American man entered the store wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black ball cap, and a blue bandana covering part of his face. After demanding money, police said the suspect shot the clerk and fled on foot from the store. Customers were stunned.

“This is getting out of control,” said C.J. Gryden, a customer. “People need to come to their senses a little more. He didn’t have to shoot the guy.”

“I don’t condone none of the violence, but you didn’t have to shoot the man, that’s just what it comes to being cold-hearted,” said Todd Wise. “You don’t have a conscience and you deserve to be put in jail.”

Police took a 25-year-old into custody around 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father said his son was expected to survive.

“Shot in the groin area. He’s going to be okay, but I don’t know what’s going to be involved; rehab or anything like that,” he said.

At last report, the shooting victim was in stable condition.

The shooting suspect has not been identified, pending formal charges.