Physics professor talks eclipse, protecting your camera phones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Physics professor David Waters from St. Louis College of Pharmacy talks about how you can protect the camera on your phone, as well as other goods. He is knowledgeable about solar eclipses and has done research in solar physics at the National Solar Observatory in New Mexico.

Waters joined us on KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the upcoming historic event and what individuals can do to be sure they are viewing the eclipse safely.