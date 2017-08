× MODot closes 141 at I-44 due to flooding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Highway 141 is closed in both directions at I-44 due to flooding from Wednesday’s storms. The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the road just prior to 5 pm. A massive traffic back-up has occurred in the area as motorist were going home in Wednesday evenings rush hour.

Law enforcement in the area are advising motorist to take alternate routes home.

Highway 141, both directions, is shut down under Highway 44 due to flooding. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 16, 2017