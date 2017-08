Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois school funding fight will likely drag on for another week. House members came back to work today, but did not try to override Governor Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto of a school funding makeover known as Senate Bill 1.

The senate overrode that veto on Sunday.

But an override in the house requires a three-fifths majority vote.

It's unclear whether there are enough republicans willing to vote with the democrats.