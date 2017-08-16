IDOT and MoDOT preparing for crush of motorist expected for solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We`re just days away from literally hundreds of thousands of people flooding the St. Louis area to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

With all those drivers on the road, MoDOT and IDOT both are preparing.

In Missouri, to ease up some expected traffic MoDOT is changing the amount of time stop lights will run to give drivers more time to get to their destination.

MoDOT will be monitoring the amount of traffic on their cameras making sure traffic is running smoothly. Officials say contractors will also be packing up their equipment at some road construction sites giving total eclipse goers more lanes to maneuver.

In Illinois, IDOT is expecting Interstate 57, Illinois 13 and U.S. 51 to be the most heavily traveled roads.

For that reason, IDOT has also chosen to eliminate some construction lane closures as well until Tuesday.

A long with closing roads, both MoDOT and IDOT are recommending driver to not park along the shoulder of the roads to view the eclipse for your safety.