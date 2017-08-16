Employee critically injured in Collinsville gas station shooting; suspect sought

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A clerk was shot and critically injured in a late night armed robbery at a Collinsville gas station and convenience store. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. at Exxon located at 810 S. Morrison Drive.

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old male store employee suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say an African-American male entered the store wearing black pants, a black shirt and a black ball cap. He also had a blue bandana covering part of his face.

After announcing a robbery, the suspect shot the store employee and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

A search for the suspect was conducted with the assistance of K9 officers. However, he is still at-large.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he’s listed in critical but stable condition.