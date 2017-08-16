Conservation Connection – Camping out in Forest Park

WOW St. Louis in Forest Park
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8
$15/Saturday plus $5 if camping overnight
Registration closes Sept 15
314-340-5794
Q. What is WOW St. Louis all about?
• An Annual campout and Outdoor Skills and Conservation School held in Forest Park
• Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8 this year ( 5th year for WOW STL)
• Designed to connect people to the outdoors by teaching beginning and intermediate skills in outdoor recreation and safety
• Offers a safe and easy way to get introduced to outdoor adventures
• Goal is for families to take away outdoor skills they can use and expand on later
Q. How does it work?
• Families can take classes in different skills, such as outdoor cooking, fishing, archery, canoeing, geocaching, pollinator study, geocaching and kayaking
• Must be age 6 or older to attend the classes
• Lunch is included
• Optional campout on Saturday evening
• Cookout Saturday night for Campers
• Camp overnight in Forest Park with campfire, S`mores, and other activities
• Breakdown and depart Sunday
• Breakfast snack Sunday morning for campers
• Participants are welcome to bring any additional food for dinner
Q. What should participants bring?
• We can supply tents if needed, but participants should bring their own sleeping gear, lawn chairs, coolers, flashlight, etc.
• Appropriate clothing for the weather
• Insect repellent and Sun Screen