Conservation Connection – Camping out in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – Experience the fun of the outdoors by camping out in Forest Park. It’s not every day you can do that! Dan Zarlenga and Greg Combs from the Missouri State Parks Service are here to talk about WOW St. Louis, a campout to help beginners discover the outdoors in St. Louis’ most famous park.

WOW St. Louis in Forest Park

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8

$15/Saturday plus $5 if camping overnight

Registration closes Sept 15

314-340-5794

Q. What is WOW St. Louis all about?

• An Annual campout and Outdoor Skills and Conservation School held in Forest Park

• Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8 this year ( 5th year for WOW STL)

• Designed to connect people to the outdoors by teaching beginning and intermediate skills in outdoor recreation and safety

• Offers a safe and easy way to get introduced to outdoor adventures

• Goal is for families to take away outdoor skills they can use and expand on later

Q. How does it work?

• Families can take classes in different skills, such as outdoor cooking, fishing, archery, canoeing, geocaching, pollinator study, geocaching and kayaking

• Must be age 6 or older to attend the classes

• Lunch is included

• Optional campout on Saturday evening

• Cookout Saturday night for Campers

• Camp overnight in Forest Park with campfire, S`mores, and other activities

• Breakdown and depart Sunday

• Breakfast snack Sunday morning for campers

• Participants are welcome to bring any additional food for dinner

Q. What should participants bring?

• We can supply tents if needed, but participants should bring their own sleeping gear, lawn chairs, coolers, flashlight, etc.

• Appropriate clothing for the weather

• Insect repellent and Sun Screen