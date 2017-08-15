U CITY in bloom aims to show the city’s diversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – Drive down Olive Boulevard in University City and you will notice something amazing is happening. A three mile stretch of the Boulevard between McKnight and Sutter is beginning to resemble an art gallery with artists using utility boxes as a canvass of choice to paint pictures that reflect their idea of diversity. U City in Bloom, a local nonprofit commissioned ten artists to paint ten utility boxes along Olive unify the community and beautify the street lined with flowers blooming in giant pots and oversized gardens. There are also posters about the project, which cost ten thousand dollars placed in bus shelters. Money from sales taxes and private donations are used to pay for all of the work.