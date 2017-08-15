Tractor trailer accident closes WB I-70 near Foristell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORISTELL, Mo. - A tractor trailer crash shut down Interstate 70 in St. Charles County for more than six hours Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer traveling westbound on I-70 around 2:20 a.m. lost control and began to slide. The tractor trailer was struck by another tractor trailer also traveling westbound causing the first to overturn at mile marker 203.

One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The overturned tractor trailer was carrying tires. The other tractor trailer was carrying logs. The accident caused tires and logs to spill across the interstate forcing officials to shut it down.

Traffic was being diverted off I-70 at Highway W. Traffic was able to get back on I-70 on the other side of Highway W.

Crews were on the scene for several hours working to remove the debris from the interstate. Missouri Department of Transportation assisted.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reopened westbound traffic on I-70 just after 8:30 a.m.