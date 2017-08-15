Three men shot overnight in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after three men were shot overnight on the city's north side.

The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Farlin Avenue. Two men told police two dark-colored sedans pulled up next to them and fired several shots at them. One of the victims, a 20-year-old, was struck multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. The second victim, a 37-year-old, was not wounded.

Then just after midnight, two men were shot in the 1600 block of Hamilton Avenue near Cote Brilliante. Someone drove the victims, ages 22 and 28, to the hospital. Their conditions were reported as stable. The victims told police they were standing in the area and heard gunshots. They saw three vehicles shooting. The 22-year-old was shot in the hip; the 28-year-old was wounded in the ankle, hip, and buttocks.

Police have not identified suspects or motives in either case.