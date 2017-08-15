St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is making a change with its footprint wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville is getting ready to move to their new location in O’Fallon, Illinois at the beginning of November.

But the fabled footprint wall in the newborn unit will be stepping into the new location in a different way.

“These are all the deliveries of the other newborns and we are well above the thousands of the footprints. As you can see it extends down this whole hallway, from every nook and cranny from the ceiling to the floor,” said Elizabeth Govero, Chief Nursing Officer HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Since 2007, it's been a first day tradition for many babies to leave a footprint on the walls at HSHSH Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. But they'll soon say so long to that tradition when they make the move to O’Fallon, Illinois and their new location.

“Due to the type of wall and the plaster, if we were to take these down we wouldn't get all the footprint and the plaster will crumble," Govero said. "That's why we decided to do it virtual to retain it. Cause it's special to the mothers and families, but us as well.”

It also means a lot to the nurses and doctors who helped deliver the thousands of babies behind the footprints or butterfly wings for those that died.

The silver and gold footprints will go virtually on the walls, or at least a giant screen in the new hospital.

"So right now, our photographer is taking photos of the different sections and they will be posted online," Govero said. "At the hospital, we're going to continue this tradition a little differently. Mothers will be able to have the footprint but on a certificate and they can take that home. And then virtual as well so we'll keep this tradition going."

Footprints changing as a hospital changes its footprints.