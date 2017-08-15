St. Charles County veteran, wife honored for their service

Ralph and Rose Barrale, both 93, said they were overwhelmed with a House Resolution honoring Ralph for his service to both the nation and community.
“We met at a dance,” said Rose. “We were 16 years-old. We have been dancing ever since.”
The former WWII Army veteran served as grand marshal of the Wentzville parade this summer. He’s spearheading an effort to bring a veterans’ museum to St. Charles County and leading a charge to have personal property taxes eliminated for the elderly and vets of a certain age.
“To honor one who has done a lot for the community, especially work he’s done for vets and continued to do – it’s very significant,” said State Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O'Fallon), who sponsored the resolution.
In addition to the resolution, Gov. Eric Greitens flew a flag over the state capital in their honor and had the flag presented to them.
The couple’s love for each other and their country has been passed along to 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Ralph said the veterans’ museum and veteran families should donate items they don’t want.
“It should be in a museum for generations to come” he said. “To see what we went through and families through during those hard times when we were in the service.”