Madison County investigators vow to catch carjacking suspects

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Sheriff’s Department in Madison County vows to catch carjackers and put them behind bars. One of the victims is approximately 80-years-old.

Detectives are also looking into the possibility the crimes are connected to other carjacking’s on both sides of the river.

Capt. Mike Dixon released the following information said the most recent carjacking was Sunday night at a home on D’Adrian Drive. A similar carjacking took place June 29th on Canary Lane.

In both cases the victims pulled into their garage after returning home from running errands. Armed suspects, described as young African-American males, were armed and ordered the victims to give up their cars.

The victims were not physically injured but emotionally shaken. The vehicle taken on June 29th was recovered weeks later when it crashed in north St. Louis County. The driver died.

Dixon said it’s not clear whether the person who died was involved in the carjackings.

The car taken Sunday was recovered early Monday morning near Reavis Barracks and I-55. Dixon said a Missouri State Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing it traveling at more than 100 mph. The vehicle crashed and the two suspects ran away.

The suspects appear to only be interested in having a stolen car for a couple of hours. He said they could spend the rest of their lives in prison for the crimes.

The suspects will likely face aggravated vehicular carjacking charges. “It’s punishable by 6 to 30 years with an added 15 years to the sentence whenever we catch them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.