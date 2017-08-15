C3 Fitness – Six-pack abs home workout

ST. LOUIS - Cason, founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon and has meteorologist John Fuller demonstrate a series of home exercises that target your abs and focus on core strength.
