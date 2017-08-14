Young woman killed in Carr Square shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a man they said is connected to the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night at a home in the 1700 block of O' Fallon Street; that’s in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Police found the victim, identified as Cierra Jackson, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the shots came through the window.

Authorities said Jackson and the suspect, a 24-year-old unidentified man, had been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute.

Our Fox 2 news crew stopped by the Hardee's location on Hampton Avenue where Jackson was had been working for the last three months. Her co-workers, who declined to speak on camera, said Jackson was “sweet and nice, always had a smile on her face, and worked hard.”

One of the managers went on to say that the man whom police said might be connected to the homicide also worked for her at another Hardee's location for a month.

This is the second time in as many weeks that a young woman was found shot to death.

Such is the recent case of 23-year-old Alexis Winston of East St. Louis, who was shot several times. Her one-year-old daughter was home at the time, but she was uninjured.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating Winston's case.

The investigation into Jackson's case continues.