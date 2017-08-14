Hazelwood East community mourns star athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – As a new school year starts, the Hazelwood East community is mourning one of their star football players and student who suddenly died over the weekend.

Daven Turner had recently turned 18 and he was set to start his senior year at Hazelwood East Tuesday, the first day of school, instead students now with heavy hearts are remembering the young man they say everyone wanted to know.

Turner was a star on the football field but friends tell me he had a number of other interests and passions as well. He played the cello and had been a member in the orchestra. He was also very active in youth government. His social media accounts listed him as the Missouri YMCA Youth Governor for the 2017-2018 year. Friends say one of the things that stood out most was his politics and his desire to help any and every one. He had plans to go to college next year to study political science with aspirations of one day becoming president.

A memorial service is scheduled for later this week.