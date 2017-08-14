SIUE student body president stands in support of students at the University of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – University student body presidents from around the country put out a statement in support of the student body at the University of Virginia.

On Friday night about 100 people carrying tiki torches, giving Nazi salutes and chanting slogans like ‘white lives matter’ marched through the middle of campus at the University of Virginia.

Ramon DeShazer is the student body president at SIUE. In a group chat with other student body presidents, DeShazer and others, decided to put out a statement in support of the University of Virginia.

The statement reads, in part, ‘We are united with the students of the University of Virginia as what affects one of our campuses affects us all.’

Originally 50 student body presidents signed the statement. That is now up to 115 including the presidents from the University of Missouri and SLU.

As Student Body Presidents across the United States, we are deeply saddened by the events that have occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia. We are united with the students of the University of Virginia, as what affects one of our campuses affects us all. College campuses are spaces that students should be able to call home, not places of violence, hate, and racism. Students should always feel welcome and safe at our incredible higher education institutions, never having to fear for their personal well-being. As the voice of our students, we collectively call on one another to speak up in the face of injustice, as silence reduces us to bystanders in oppression. This is a statement to not only support the Student Body at the University of Virginia but to make clear our advocacy for the victimized and marginalized students on all our campuses. We will continue to support students and universities in their peaceful resistance to violence, racism, white supremacy, bigotry, and acts of terrorism on our own campuses and beyond. If the students of the University of Virginia or the citizens of Charlottesville need any assistance, please know you have a network of universities that supports you.

