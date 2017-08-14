Police searching for bank robber in north St. Louis County

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO – The Breckenridge Hills Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. The robbery happened around 2:30 pm Monday afternoon at the Commerce Bank located at 9850 St. Charles Rock Road.

Police say a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money be put into a bag.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

It’s believed he may be driving a 2000-2006 blue Toyota Rav4.

Police believe the man may live in the area.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.