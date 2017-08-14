× Police looking for help to locate Du Quoin man

DU QUOIN, IL – The Illinois State Police are asking for the publics’ help to locate a missing Du Quoin man. Police say Daniel Shaw was last seen in the area of Rodgers Park near Pratt Beach in Chicago Illinois on July 14th of this year. Shaw is a white male 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos, with a tattoo of an eye on the back of his left hand.

If you have seen Daniel Shaw, please call the Illinois State Police at 618-542-1137 or 847-294-4400.