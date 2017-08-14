New schools opening in Wentzville district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Ill. – It’s a new day at the Wentzville School District, as the ribbon was cut Monday on Stone Creek Elementary; and on Tuesday, the district will open Wahbash Elementary.

The 101,000 square-foot buildings are designed to accommodate the 1,600 K-6th grade students in the district.

Food trucks veterans’ groups and the fire department were also on hand to celebrate. the classrooms offer new state of the art technology to keep kids up to speed.

“What you’ll see is smart boards that are exceptionally portable throughout the classrooms that we have in place," said superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain.

The district has 120 teachers on staff, with approximately 16,400 students enrolled in Wentzville district-wide.

It cost about $36 million in tax and school reserves to build the two new schools.

School starts in the district on August 17.