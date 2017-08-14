Deadline to apply for FEMA flood disaster assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - The deadline for help for flood victims is only hours away. Monday is the last day people affected by flooding this spring can apply for help from FEMA.

In a statement, the federal government indicates the agency has been handing out money, more than $11 million for eligible households in Missouri.

The National Flood Insurance program has paid about $60 million to hundreds of policy holders. FEMA said it has helped more than 1,800 individuals and families in 35 counties in Missouri with things like home repairs, rental assistance, replacement of personal property and even with medical expenses.

The dates for the flooding are from April 28 to May 11 of this year. The FEMA helpline is 1-800-621-3362 or you can go online at disasterassistance.gov.

Many recovery centers opened across the area, in all there were 26 centers that served close to two thousand people in Missouri.