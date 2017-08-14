Bus service resumes at Metro Civic Center transit station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bus service resumes Monday (Aug. 14) at Metro's new Civic Center Transit Center in downtown St. Louis.

The redesigned center at 14th and Spruce streets will serve all 23 MetroBus routes that operate downtown.

The new transit center has 18 bus bays, an increase from six. Other amenities include an indoor waiting area with public restrooms, concessions and digital arrival-time boards.

Designers say the new transit center will also provide a safer commuting experience for MetroBus riders and operators. First, the center will have on-site security 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additionally, all buses will now pick up and drop off inside the transit center away from traffic. Previously, passengers could be picked up and dropped off right on 14th Street because the transit center couldn't accommodate the number of buses passing through.

Federal funding paid for 80 percent of the $10.5 million project and the rest paid for with local funds.

Construction began in April, 2016. Officials cut the ribbon on the rebuilt facility last week.