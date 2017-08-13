× Suspect charged in O’Fallon home invasion

O’FALLON, IL – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 27-year-old Cody D. Kruse of St. Charles Missouri with a home invasion that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The O’Fallon Illinois Police Department arrested Kruse following a home invasion on Arrow Ridge Road Friday afternoon.

Police say Kruse had broken into an occupied home and fled on foot prior to officers arriving on the scene. The occupant of the residences suffered minor injuries.

Kruse was captured later with the assistance of the Fairview Heights Police Department, Shiloh Police Department and Collinsville Police K-9.

He’s currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail with a $250,000 bond.