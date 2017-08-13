Illinois senate schedules rare Sunday session to address school funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS - School bells are set to ring in most school districts in Illinois on Monday. However, the school funding mess in Illinois has taken another twist.

The Illinois senate has scheduled a rare Sunday session to try and resolve the school funding reform issue. The school funding is in limbo in Illinois after Governor Bruce Rauner used his veto powers on the school funding plan. The measure introduces an "evidence-based" funding model to improve fairness in state aid to public schools.

This funding model would ensure no school gets less than it got this year. Then, it funnels money first to districts with more poverty and other needs. Governor Rauner used an amendatory to remove a portion of the legislation that he says is too generous to Chicago Public Schools.

The work to try and compromise continues Sunday to deal with the unresolved school funding reform issue that is preventing state aid money contained in the new state budget.

"It is also not good for any school district that is underfunded today in the state of Illinois, which is a vast majority of public school districts. That is what we're seeking to cure in Senate Bill 1. The governor's amendatory veto does not cure the ills of school funding in the state of Illinois. As was stated earlier, the governor's amendatory veto makes the symptoms, the sickness that we have even worse. We can't have that and we're not going to stand for it,” said Aandy Manar, Illinois State Senator.

"No real action. Our kids deserve better,“ said Governor Bruce Rauner.

The senate will convene at 2 pm Sunday in Springfield to take action on the education funding. The senate has until August 16th to vote to either accept the changes Rauner made or vote to override them. Both actions require 36 votes in the senate. If the chamber does neither of those things the bill will die.