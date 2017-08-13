Exercises for working out in your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Now that the kids are back in school you have a little extra time to get a workout in. You don't have to waste that precious free time you do have driving to and from the gym, because there are plenty of exercises you can do in your home. Katie Mackenzie of GYMGUYZ shares some exercises you can easily do in the comfort of your own home and explains how GYMGUYZ can bring a personalized 60 minute workout and the required gym equipment to you.

For more information, visit: www.gymguyz.com