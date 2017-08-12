Warrant Amnesty Program at St. Louis Community College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you have a traffic ticket and skipped your court date, now is the time to take care of that and get everything cleared up.

Better Family Life is offering a "Warrant Amnesty Program" for anyone facing arrest for over-due traffic tickets or other misdemeanors.

"So these are small infractions, but they are epic as people try to navigate life. So this is a much needed program," said James Clark.

Better Family Life is hosting the amnesty program Saturday, August 12th, and Wednesday, August the 16th, at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park from 7am to 7pm.

A record number of municipalities in St. Louis County will honor the Warrant Amnesty Program, with around 60 municipalities on board. During past amnesty events, hundreds of people have participated.

"It makes you kind of at ease when you can give this voucher to an officer, and there doesn't have to be too much friction, and it escalates into something else. You've already taken it and shown you want to be a better citizen for the community," said Jordan Henderson.

Hundreds of area residents facing warrants for their arrest will have the opportunity to receive low-cost legal advice to help clear up these outstanding warrants. The program helps anyone facing arrest for unpaid traffic tickets, child support, or other misdemeanors. Participants say its a real life changer.

In order to participate, there is a 10 dollar processing fee.