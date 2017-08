Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. - If you're looking for something fun and free to do this weekend there's a big event taking place tomorrow at Pere Marquette Lodge.

Pere Marquette Lodge is hosting their Peach Festival this Sunday, August 13th, in Grafton, IL. There will be kids activities, live music, venders with unique crafts, as well as an opportunity to win a free 3 night stay at the lodge by participating in the Peach Pit Pitching Game.

For more information, visit: www.pmlodge.net