Community leaders join residents in cleaning up northside neighborhood

St. louis - A host of community leaders joined a north side cleanup effort Saturday. The event began on the parking lot of the Jubilee Community Church in north St. Louis. State. Rep. Joshua Peters joined U.S. Congressman Lacy Clay and St. Louis Aldermen Brandon Bosley, John Muhammad and Dionne Flowers in leading the effort in the Cottage Hills neighborhood.

“It’s not just about legislation all the time,” said Peters. “It’s about actually going out picking up trash and making sure the resources are where the people need them.”

Those resources included information about health care and careers. St. Louis Community College set up a trailer filled with information for residents about finding a job.

“We all know that jobs is the number one thing that we’ve been asking for in north St. Louis city,” said Peters. “We want to make sure people who want those jobs are prepared.”

The Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center shared information about programs providing health care. One representative said many residents are ether uninsured or under-insured.

“When they come to the center they see all that we have to provide to them and they continue to come back,” said Rosalyn Fulton. She said residents unable to attend the event could access information by giving her a call at 314-367-7848 Ext. 1116.

There was also information provided about the Gateway to Better Health Program which provides qualifying residents access to preventable dental care, outpatient hospital services, urgent care visits and transportation for non-emergency medical needs. Residents wanting more information about the program can call 314-498-3370.

Sherwin Williams donated 100 gallons of paint. The company received an invitation from Rep. Peters to participate and wanted to help. One representative said a new coat of paint can make a big difference.

“It’s one of the easiest investments you can make in a property and it not only changes the value but it changes the mood of everyone walking in and out of the property every day,” said Jason Chambers, Sherwin Williams City Manager.

Congressman Lacy Clay also participated by picking up trash. He said many of the residents he represents are looking for good paying jobs. He believes a robust infrastructure bill would find support in congress.

“Democrats in congress feel as though we can work with this administration and with the republican majority if they focus on creating good paying American jobs like an infrastructure bill,” said Rep. Clay.

Peters said Saturday’s effort will now become an annual tradition.