1 dead, 3 shot in North St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, MO – St. Louis County Police are on the scene of a shooting outside of a barber shop in North County.

A spokesperson with county police says officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call about a shooting at the Edge Up hair studio just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, the call was re-classified as a homicide in the parking lot for the barber shop.

Police say one person was killed, and 3 male victims were shot. All 3 victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. Police tell Fox 2 that al are expected to survive.

Bellefontaine Road was shut down for several hours as investigators combed the area for evidence.

At least a dozen police cars responded to the shooting. Police put out numerous evidence markers for shell casing on the parking lot.

Darris William, a resident in the area said he was just at the Edge U yesterday. He was surprised to see all the commotion there today.

Police have not yet identified the victim of the shooting, but while we were talking to Darris, he saw who he identified as the owner of the salon.

He said he was glad to see his friend is okay.