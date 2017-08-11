× Rally Cat found: Rescue group captures kitty at City Garden

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach trapped this kitty at the City Garden overnight. They say this is the same cat who wandered onto the field at Busch stadium Wednesday night. Yadier Molina hit a grand slam after the kitty made the surprise appearance to win the game.

A board member with St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they are confident that this is Rally Cat.

“This is cat-nerd stuff, but Rally Cat is a classic tabby which is very rare and last night we found a classic tabby kitten right where Rally Cat was last seen,” said Savannah Rigley.

The City Garden posted this update to Instagram: “#RallyCat has been located and is in custody! Special thanks to the City’s team who located the feline. #Citygarden is back to normal and as far as we know, cat free!”

A lot of people want to know what happened to that kitten. The St. Louis Cardinals have released this statement Thursday:

“As everyone observed during last night’s game, Lucas Hackmann, a member of our grounds crew, secured the stray cat in the outfield and exited the playing surface at the left field gate and walked up towards the main concourse at Gate 3. He then let the cat down outside of Gate 3 near the Stan Musial statue and went immediately to first aid to attend to his scratch and bite injuries.

At that point, as our ushers tried to contain the cat, a fan grabbed it and claimed it was hers. As she left the ballpark, our security team caught up with her and asked her some questions. She then abruptly left with the cat. We understand from media accounts that the woman intended to take it home and care for it, but lost track of it in City Garden.

We are hopeful someone will find the cat and contact us so we can properly care for it. Our grounds crew is working on developing a stray animal protocol to ensure the safety of both crew and animal should this happen again. In the meantime, the Cardinals are looking to scratch and claw their way back to the top of the division standings.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Korie Harris is the woman who lost track of the cat in City Garden. She found the cat by the Stan Musial statue and scooped it up. She said the feline jumped out of her arms into some tall grass somewhere in Citygarden on Market Street.

Harris posted this update to Facebook, “So… TRUE STORY.. as soon as I saw this cat run across the field I knew I needed to know where/what was going to happen to this kitten– I sprinted past numerous ushers asking do u know where they are putting this cat?.. They all said ” probably gonna throw him out on the street “! And they did.. set him right on the street outside home plate– so I told th he was my cat and I would take him home… I NAMED HIM YADI… LITERALLY NOT KNOWING THAT YADI HIT A GRAND SLAM… after many photo ops everyone wanted with this cat ( later understanding that he was a good luck cat) we headed home— he’s a tiny kitten- soooo hungry– I got basically “shook down” by 2 Cardinals employees– gave them all my information -and headed home with my new cat-we got to City Garden– (he got spooked and jumped into a large bush … i have food out at City Garden, I’m hoping he is okay and am headed back to see if he is ok– don’t believe anything that he is at the Humane Society–he is not–“>