ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Listen up gamers! It's time to get your game on.

The Family Arena in St. Charles will become a gamers dream while fans check out Missouri Game Con Two: The Wrath of Con.

Organizer Chuck Shaw joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to share more.

Missouri game con ii: the wrath of con is St louis' first retro game con and tournament with vendors and special guests. It's scheduled for August 12 and 13 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

To learn more visit: mogamecon.com