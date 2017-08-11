Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar over $350 million each

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - With two major lottery games drawing two major jackpots this weekend, many around St. Louis have lotto fever.

"It can definitely be a life changer but goodness gracious that's a lot of money that's a lot of money to even look at," said GC Blocker. "I really just talk about the numbers and say oh my, but because they're such large numbers and because he convinced me I thought I should play and if I win there it is."

Lucky for him and you, there are two chances this weekend at two big jackpots. Not only has the Mega Millions reached $393 million, Saturday's Powerball jackpot is a whopping $356 million; two big winnings at the same time is a rarity according to Missouri Lottery Officials.

"With Mega and Powerball being around the same amount, people do not know what to play, which is great for us because they play them both," said Stephanie Muldrow with Missouri Lottery.

"I'd be happy just for the million that comes out of it I don't have to have the big thing, but the people I'm in the pool with probably wouldn't feel that way but we're good," said lotto player Ben Hunter.

Odds of winning big lottery jackpots are typically astronomically high. Mega Millions odds are 1 in 292 million, Powerball odds are at 1 in 259 million and the odds of winning both are 1 in 76 quadrillion.

"More people are talking about the lottery and more people are talking about their dreams because that's what it's basically about is dreams," said Muldrow.

"I'd have to think about that a little, I haven't put a lot of thought into it because I'm not really expecting to win,"Hunter said.

"The biggest thing is I'm paying off some loans or some of the debt that we have or get rid of the house and just travel the world to be honest with you," Blocker said.