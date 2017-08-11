IDOT closing EB 270 from Route 3 to I-55/70/270 interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Il. _IDOT plans to close eastbound Interstate 270 this weekend from Route 3 to the I-55/70/270 interchange near Troy, weather permitting. Crews will make pavement repairs.

They are microsurfacing. That means they are going to put down about a half inch of asphalt on the roadway. The asphalt will help seal the road from weather conditions and preserve it.

There is a posted detour.

Drivers on eastbound I-270 can take Route 3 north to eastbound New Poag Road, which will take them to southbound I-255.

Drivers can then take 255 south to eastbound 55/70, near Collinsville.

The closures are set to start at 9 p.m. August 11 and should re-open by 5 a.m. Monday morning.