Hazmat situation near St. Louis Community College’s Meramec campus

KIRKWOOD, MO – A hazmat situation near the St. Louis Community College’s Meramec campus has been cleared. The driver of the semi truck noticed that a 55 gallon drum of aluminum chloride was leaking. This prompted authorities to evacuate a nearby gas station. They also closed Big Bend from Geyer to the college’s entrance.

Authorities have cleared the scene. They say the chemical is a non-hazardous mix of aluminum chloride. This solution is used to clean sewers and poses no public health hazard.

Kirkwood Fire and Police are still on the scene as the material is cleaned up. They predict this may take two to three hours.

The city of Kirkwood says a barrel fell over inside a semi truck and was leaking into the intersection. A Kirkwood Fire Department hazardous materials team were called in to examine and remove the barrel.

The campus of St. Louis Community College at Meramec has not been evacuated or affected.