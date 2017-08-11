Hazmat situation near St. Louis Community College’s Meramec campus

Authorities have cleared the scene. They say the chemical is a non-hazardous mix of aluminum chloride. This solution is used to clean sewers and poses no public health hazard.
Kirkwood Fire and Police are still on the scene as the material is cleaned up. They predict this may take two to three hours.
The city of Kirkwood says a barrel fell over inside a semi truck and was leaking into the intersection. A Kirkwood Fire Department hazardous materials team were called in to examine and remove the barrel.
The campus of St. Louis Community College at Meramec has not been evacuated or affected.