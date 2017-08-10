Two children dead after SUV flips near Stan Musial Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two children died Thursday night after a rollover crash near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at N. Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue. The driver overcorrected on the off-ramp, leading the vehicle to overturn. Five individuals were ejected as a result.

The SUV appeared to have rolled several times.

Authorities closed the Tucker exit on eastbound Interstate 70.

One child passenger was pronounced dead at the scene; a second child later died at the hospital. One adult and three other kids were injured in the accident. The adult was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, but was talking to medical personnel.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, police said.