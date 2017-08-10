Two children dead after SUV flips near Stan Musial Bridge

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at N. Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue. The driver overcorrected on the off-ramp, leading the vehicle to overturn. Five individuals were ejected as a result.
The SUV appeared to have rolled several times.
Authorities closed the Tucker exit on eastbound Interstate 70.
One child passenger was pronounced dead at the scene; a second child later died at the hospital. One adult and three other kids were injured in the accident. The adult was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, but was talking to medical personnel.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, police said.