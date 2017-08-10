Teen injured while train hopping in Mascoutah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, Ill. - A teenager lost some toes after he and two friends hopped a train in the Mascoutah area late Thursday afternoon.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the teens hopped a train in the Alorton area, on property owned and operated by Norfolk and Southern. The teens tried getting off the train in Mascoutah and one of the kids was injured as a result.

The teen's friends carried him to Route 161 and Harper Road, where Mascoutah police and EMS found them.

The injured teen was rushed to a local hospital. His friends were turned over to the Norfolk RR Police.

No other information was made available.