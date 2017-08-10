SSM Health Medical Minute: Birthmark removal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A "vascular malformation," commonly known as a birthmark, is a term that includes congenital vascular anomalies of only veins, only lymph vessels, both veins and lymph vessels, or both Arteries and Veins. Only veins: Venous Malformations (VM) Only lymph vessels: Lymphatic Malformations (LM).

Treatment used to happen at hospitals on the coasts, but now, interventional radiologists at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital have been treating children as young as 2 years old, in a team approach with plastic surgeons. The minimally invasive procedure finds the vessels that create the birthmark and uses specialized chemicals or beads to cut off the blood supply to the vessels.

In just 2 or 3 procedures the malformed vessels show incredible improvement to remove the appearance of birthmarks in children. The procedure requires no cutting, and therefore no risk of scarring.

