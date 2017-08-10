× Rally cat has Schnucks offering 50% off cat food, treats and kitty litter

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks is offering 50 percent off cat food, cat treats and kitty litter through Sunday, Aug. 13. The deal is being offered because of Rally Cat’s surprise appearance at Busch Stadium Wednesday night.

Simply visit Schnupons.com or the Schnucks app to clip the Schnupon (available at 9 a.m. today) and redeem in store! Limit 1 redemption per customer.

The Cardinals look to complete the four game sweep of the Royals Thursday at Busch. The redbirds fell behind early Wednesday but “clawed” their way back.

They were trailing 5-4 in the sixth inning when play was stopped because a car wandered onto the field. A member of the grounds crew removed the kitty, but not before he got bitten and scratched.

The very next pitch, with bases loaded for Yadier Molina, and the rally cat comes through. A grand slam for Yadi, his 14th homer of the season.

Move over rally squirrel, the rally cat leads the Cardinals to their 5th straight win. The Cardinals are now tied with Milwaukee for second place in the division, a game and a half behind the Cubs.

As you can imagine, the Twitter-verse went wild with rally cat fever. The cardinals tweeted a photo of groundskeeper Lucas Hackmann of O’Fallon, Illinois. It showed him with his finger in a bandage. The caption reads, “he’s okay.”

The Cardinals also tweeted a picture of Yadi with a couple of different cats and the message, “A match too purr-fect for words.”