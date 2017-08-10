Family calls for hate crime investigation after Pacific house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, Mo. - A family is calling for a hate crime investigation after their home was destroyed in a house fire . Authorities have confirmed they are searching for three people. Eight people inside the home escaped. The family believes they were targeted over race .

Investigators are calling the house fire suspicious, and confirmed they are looking for three people.

The homeowner, who wants to only be identified as Charlotte, believes the house was set on fire because they would have African-American guests in their home. Authorities will not comment on the investigation.

Five adults and three children escaped the home just after 3am Thursday. Crews arrived to find heavy fire in back of the house on Highland near West Osage. Unfortunately, the fire had already spread to the attic. There is extensive damage, but no one was hurt.

The family said when they escaped their home they also found racial slurs on their cars, with someone writing the "N" word .

"There is so much heinous racial, and everything else; people need to accept that we are all one," said homeowner Charlotte. "There is nothing in my home, everything is ruined."

The family had insurance on the structure, but not the contents inside the home. The case has been turned over to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.