All Jefferson County schools will be closed for solar eclipse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Great American Eclipse is eleven days from today. The list is growing for school districts cancelling class on August 21st.

All districts in Jefferson County will be closed.

The Northwest School District and Fox School District are the latest to make that call. Among the reasons, the amount of traffic expected in the area and its impact on emergency response times.

Insurance companies have also been contacting schools about liability issues during the event.

Join FOX 2 and KPLR 11 along with CBS Radio and St. Louis County Parks as we host a Total Eclipse Viewing Party at Jefferson Barracks Park. Gates open at 9 a.m.

We'll have food trucks and we'll be handing out free eclipse glasses while supplies last.